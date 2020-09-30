Grand Teton campgrounds closing for the season

Wyo4News Staff

[email protected]

(September 30, 2020) — Seasonally operated campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway have begun closing for the 2020 summer season, and visitor services are winding down.

Limited camping options are available in Grand Teton until October 18, when all seasonally operated campgrounds in the park will close for the season. Closing dates for other seasonally operated facilities within the park can be found at www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm.

Seasonal campground closure dates are as follows: Gros Ventre – Oct. 9, Signal Mountain – Oct. 18, Colter Bay RV Park – Oct. 4, Headwaters Campground – Oct 1. Jenny Lake, Colter Bay, Lizard Creek campgrounds are already closed for the season.

Hiking trails, park roads, and pathways remain open. For information about what activities are available this time of year and to learn more, visit www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/tetonfall.htm.