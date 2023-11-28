Grand Teton National Park announces change to backcountry camping permits

NPS Photo/D. Lehle

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 28, 2023 — Effective January 10, 2024, Grand Teton National Park will change the backcountry camping permit fee to $20, plus a $7 per person per night fee to camp overnight in the backcountry. Grand Teton began charging for backcountry permits in 2014, and last modified the fees in 2018.

Approximately 30% of backcountry camping permits will be available on Recreation.gov for advanced reservations beginning January 10, 2024, at 8 a.m. MST for the 2024 camping season, which runs May 1 through October 31. Starting May 1, 2024, the remaining 70% of backcountry camping permits will be available one day before the start of the trip as “walk-up” permits and must be obtained in person at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Colter Bay Visitor Center or Jenny Lake Ranger Station permit offices. Advanced reservation permits must be picked up in person by 10 a.m. the day of the trip, or the permit will be canceled and made available to others.

Grand Teton National Park is pleased to offer additional benefits through the Recreation.gov system, including allowing reservation holders to modify their permit reservations to add or subtract the number of people in the party or the nights stayed. When advanced reservations are canceled or modified on the website, those dates will become available for others to reserve online throughout the summer. The backcountry camping permit fee is non-refundable. The nightly per-person fee is refundable when the permit is canceled or the number of people is modified and reduced at least five days before the permit start date.

The backcountry permit system is vital to providing an outstanding visitor experience. The revenue from backcountry permit fees allows the park to offset some of the costs associated with visitor use management while providing high-quality, high-demand backcountry visitor experiences. Backcountry camping permit fees allow staff to provide safety and route information, patrol campsites and provide visitor services, aid in search and rescue efforts, and maintain and improve trails, campsites, facilities, and other amenities that directly enhance the visitor experience. Another benefit of the backcountry permit system is the park has the ability to designate specific camping areas, limiting impacts on the backcountry environment.

Begin planning your next backcountry adventure in Grand Teton at go.nps.gov/tetonbackcountry.