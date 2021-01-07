Grand Teton National Park campgrounds moves to reservation system

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

MOOSE, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) – Visitors to Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will soon be able to reserve campsites in advance at all concession-operated campgrounds. Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov beginning January 26 for the 2021 operating season. All park campgrounds that were first come, first served are moving to this advance reservation system.

The new system responds directly to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds, prompting a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, Grand Teton Lodge Company, Signal Mountain Lodge, and Recreation.gov. Visitors will now have the ability to plan ahead with confidence and know they will have a place to stay and camp when they arrive, improving the visitor experience, and reducing wait times and associated traffic congestion at park campgrounds. The reservation system will streamline the camping process, allowing park visitors to check the availability of sites in real time and receive immediate confirmation.

Visitors wishing to reserve a campsite in the park for the 2021 season at Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Signal Mountain, and Lizard Creek campgrounds will be able to do so by visiting Recreation.gov beginning January 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. On that date, reservations will be available for applicable campgrounds for stays through July 26, 2021, and then on a rolling six-month basis thereafter. Campsite reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead.

Visitors must create an account on the Recreation.gov website prior to making campground reservations. Those who already have an account are encouraged to confirm their login and password information. This is the same reservation site to obtain an advance backcountry reservation in Grand Teton National Park, which begins accepting reservations on January 6. For more information about backcountry reservations visit www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/bcres.htm.

Campgrounds which have previously been reservable, including the Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village, as well as Headwaters Campground, will continue to be reservable at gtlc.com or by calling 307-543-3100 for the 2021 season. However, reservations for these areas will transition to Recreation.gov for the 2022 season.

Once a campground has launched on Recreation.gov, reservations will no longer be available through the local campground call centers or websites.

Campgrounds in Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are operated by concessioners. Grand Teton Lodge Company operates Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, and Colter Bay campgrounds. Flagg Ranch Company operates Headwaters campground. Signal Mountain Lodge LLC operates Signal Mountain and Lizard Creek campgrounds.

For more information on camping in Grand Teton National Park, visit the park website at nps.gov/grte. Visit the Grand Teton Lodge Company website, the Flagg Ranch Company website, and the Signal Mountain Lodge website for additional information.