Grand Teton National Park continues to phase in visitor access and services

MOOSE, WYOMING (June 15, 2020) — Grand Teton National Park is increasing recreational access and some visitor services following a phased approach and guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities.

The health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continue to be priority.

Beginning Tuesday, June 16, some visitor centers will open, backcountry permits will be available and there will be additional take-out food services from park concessioners.

The Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center and the Colter Bay Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, as will the Jenny Lake Ranger Station.

There will be special guidelines implemented for visitor and employee safety:

Employees will be wearing face coverings inside buildings when social distancing is not an option.

Visitors are highly encouraged to wear face coverings as they enter a building and inside a building when social distancing is not an option.

There will be indoor and outdoor signs and images to help visitors understand the appropriate distances and recommended actions.

Visitors are reminded to cover their cough with an elbow or tissue, wash hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds, avoid crowds, and stay home if sick.

The park has increased staff to clean and disinfect high-use areas.

Plexiglass panels have been installed in areas of high-visitor interaction such as entrance stations, visitor centers, and permit desks.

Visitor center exhibits and auditoriums will not be accessible.

Additional strategies, such as limited parking, no-stopping zones, and one-way travel, are being implemented in popular outdoor areas.

Backcountry permits will be available at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Colter Bay Visitor Center, and Jenny Lake Ranger Station as of Tuesday, June 16. Permits are available 24 hours in advance and are required for all overnight stays in the backcountry. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing while on trails.

The Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve Center, Flagg Ranch Information Station, and Jenny Lake Visitor Center will not be open for the 2020 summer season, although, park staff will be available to assist visitors with information in outdoor areas in most of these locations.

All concessioner-operated campgrounds within Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway is currently open. Signal Mountain Lodge, Colter Bay, and Headwaters Lodge at Flagg Ranch have limited lodging and take-out food service. In addition, general merchandise will be available through park concessioners at Signal Mountain, Jenny Lake, Colter Bay, and Headwaters Lodge at Flagg Ranch. Canoe and kayak rentals are available to the public at Colter Bay and Signal Mountain marinas, with rentals at Jenny Lake anticipated towards the end of June.

Patience is encouraged as the National Park Service works to provide safe facilities and services to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grand Teton National Park will examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. The park continues to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers. Operations and schedules of visitor facilities and services may be adjusted. When recreating, the public should follow local area health guidance, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Details and updates on operations at Grand Teton National Park will continue to be posted on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/be-tetonsafe-be-outside.htm and the park’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Updates about National Park Service operations are posted at www.nps.gov/coronavirus