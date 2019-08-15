Grand Teton National Park: Pavement Preservation Road Construction

(August 15, 2019) – Weekend work will take place on Saturday, August 17. Work will take place on the north park road, beginning at Colter Bay Junction and traveling south. Work will include micro-surfacing, which is a smoother surface, similar to pavement. Motorists should expect up to 30-minute delays as the highway is reduced to one lane of travel. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Beginning next week, August 19:

1) Road construction crews will continue to micro-surface between Sargent’s Bay Turnout and Jackson Lake Junction. Motorists should anticipate up to 30-minute delays.

2) Crews will then move to micro-surface Leeks Marina Access Road. Visitors should expect 15-minute delays.

3) Crews will return to fog-sealing and striping the remaining sections of highway, including Spread Creek to Elk Ranch Flats, Moran Junction to Jackson Lake Junction, and Sargent’s Bay to the southern boundary of the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway. Motorists should anticipate up to 15-minute delays. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

4) The final phase of emergency repairs related to the June 2017 washout of the Gros Ventre Road is expected to begin in late-August and continue into November. Traffic delays associated with the Gros Ventre Road repair project will be limited to 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Visitors can call the park road information line at 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s website, Facebook, and Twitter accounts to get information about road work locations in the park.

Advertisement