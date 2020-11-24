Grand Teton National Park sees record-setting visitation for month of October

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

MOOSE, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Grand Teton National Park hosted an estimated 351,173 recreation visits in October 2020, an 88% increase compared to October 2019.

Park statistics show that October 2020 saw the highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of October. More data on National Park Service visitor-use statistics is available at irma.nps.gov/STATS/.

The list below shows the October trend for recreation visits over the last several years:

2020-351,173

2019-186,487

2018-207,534

2017-187,499

2016-186,185

2015-190,681

Visitors to Grand Teton National Park are reminded to plan ahead and recreate responsibly. The park highly encourages visitors to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state authorities, by maintaining social distancing guidelines and wearing a face covering when in buildings and high-visitation areas outside.

Visitor services at Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway are limited this time of year, as most facilities close each winter. Please visit www.nps.gov/grte and the park’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for more information