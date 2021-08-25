Grant and donation help GRPD purchase driving simulator

August 25, 2021 –The Green River Police Department (GRPD) is now equipped with a driving simulator that they will use to educate the community on the dangers of distracted and under the influence driving.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

According to a post on the GRPD Facebook page, the funds for the purchase came from the State Farm Foundation, who provided a grant of $5,000, a $600 donation from the Green River Fire Department Social Fund, and the remaining $65 from the GRPD regular budget.

The Facebook post went on to state, “We plan to work closely with the schools to teach our youth about the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence. The GRPD SRO’s (School Resource Officers) conduct drug and alcohol presentations with the entire 10th grade health class twice a year, the simulator will be a great addition to the presentation.”