Grant between Center and A Street will close this morning

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Grant Street between North Center Street and A Street for a few hours on Thursday morning. The purpose of the closure is to set the arms on the signal poles at the traffic light.

Road crews will wait until after the morning commute. Work is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. with the street closure expected to last two to three hours. During this time, drivers may see lane reductions on North Center Street, restrictions on turning movements and possible delays and congestion.

North Center Street will be through traffic only and access to A Street and the Grant Street connector will be restricted during that time.

The project was awarded to Casper Electric, Inc. in January.