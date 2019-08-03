Grass Fire Along I-80 burns 4 acres

Sweetwater County — A grass fire started by a blown semi trailer tire was reported late Friday afternoon.

According to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian, the fire burned four acres at mile marker 160 of Interstate 80. The Sweetwater County Fire Department, Wamsutter Fire Department, Carbon County Fire Department, and both the Rawlins and Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management fire crews responded.

Fire crews were assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Bournazian said they would be on the scene mopping up for another hour or two.