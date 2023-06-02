Grave decorations to be removed from cemeteries

Wyo4News Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Both the City of Rock Springs and the City of Green River are asking the community to remove all grave decorations from the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and Riverview Cemetery within the upcoming weeks.

Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery: All grave decorations must be removed before Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Flowers in vases may remain all year long. Any questions please call 352-1462.

Green River Riverview Cemetery: All decorations not in permanent vases must be removed by Thursday, June 15, 2023. Flowers in good condition in permanent vases may remain all year long.