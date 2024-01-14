Green River 3rd, Rock Springs 4th at Thoman Memorial

Wyo4News photo

January 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves made it into today’s Thoman Memorial Soda Ash Tournament championship brackets. Each team went undefeated in their respective pools on Friday and Saturday morning.

In the semi-finals, Cheyenne East defeated Green River 41-36 to drop the Wolves into a third-place dual match against Rock Springs, who lost in the other semi-final match 57-22 to Uintah, Utah #1.

The Wolves would defeat Rock Springs 42-27 for third place. Uinta #1 won the tournament championship, 51-24, over Cheyenne East.

Also taking place this afternoon, the top wrestlers in each weight bracket met in a “Best of the West” single match. Here are the results of Green River and Rock Spring wrestlers that took part:

113 Pounds: Lucas Taylor (GR) defeated Payton Hogan (Uintah) Fall 0:37

126 Pounds: Michael Alexander (Uintah) over Spencer Wright (GR) Dec 5-1

138 Pounds: Broc Fletcher (RS) over Chris Lalonde Dec 8-4

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR) over Kysion Hamilton (Evanston) Maj 9-1

165 Pounds: Mason Holt (Uintah) over James Herwaldt (GR) Fall 0:49

190 Pounds: Bronco Hartson (Roosevelt, Colorado) over Mathew Foster (RS) Fall 1:41