Green River ADA project to be highlighted by WYDOT

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — The City of Green River was recently informed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) that a 2015 ADA improvement project on three separate intersections will be highlighted by WYDOT.

Green River received a federal grant administrated by the Transportation Department with funds used to design and address ADA ramp compliance at three intersections in the City.

The improvements were completed at Bridger and East Teton, West Teton and Cumorah, and West Teton and Crossbow.

The State is adding a segment to the Local Project Administration certification course that showcases a variety of the many successful projects completed by communities across Wyoming which will include the Green River project.

DeBernardi Construction completed the project in 2018.

The City says the project locations were selected not only to address ADA compliance deficiencies, but due to the location being adjacent to low income, seniors, and disabled housing and nearby Truman Elementary School.

This project has allowed easier access to individuals to walk their grandchildren home from school and allows low income and disabled residents easy access to the only grocery store in the City.