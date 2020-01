GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan 12, 2020) – The Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding individuals and businesses who participated in this year’s Adopt-A-Tree Christmas promotion, all lights and decorations must be removed by this Wednesday, January 15.

For further information, call the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 875-5711.

Ace Hardware was the winner of this year’s Green River Adopt-A-Tree promotion.