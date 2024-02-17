Green River and Lyman swimmers aim for State Championships today

Wyo4news Photo

February 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Friday afternoon in Laramie, Green River and Lyman boys began competition in the 3A Wyoming Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships. Championship and Consolation finals will take place beginning at 10 a.m. today.

For the Wolves, junior Colin Gilmore put himself into this morning’s championship finals of the 200 Yard Freestyle and the 500 Yard Freestyle. Gilmore also anchored the Green River 200 Yard Freestyle and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay teams to fifth-place qualifying times.

Green River diver Keegan Gailey, also a junior, currently sit in second place in the 1 Meter Diving event heading into today’s final dive.

Lyman sophomore Evan Bently will swim in this morning’s 100 yard Butterfly and 100 Yard Backstroke finals.

Green River and Lyman Swimmers in this Morning’s Championship (Top 6) and Consolation Finals (7-12):

200 Yard Freestyle: 3. Colin Gilmore (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 2. Keegan Gailey, 12. Irie Kuball, 13. Johnny Renfro, 16. Tieler Ballard

100 Yard Butterfly: 6. Evan Bently (Lyman) 8. Ashton Hafner (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 8. Trey Buckner (Lyman), 11. Mitchell Horn (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Colin Gilmore (GR), 10. Vance Lauriski-Adams (GR), 12. Odin Eyre (Lyman)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Green River “A” (Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, Colin Gilmore)

100 Yard Backstroke: 5. Evan Bentley (Lyman)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 10. Mason Aimone (Lyman)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Green River “A” (Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, Collin Gilmore), 7. Lyman “A” (Trey Buckner, Spencer Cole, Odin Eyre, Evan Bentley)





