Green River and Rock Springs Farmers Markets begin this week

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A summer staple for residents across Sweetwater County is making a comeback beginning this week! Enjoy vendors up and down the block, with food trucks and fresh produce each and every week!

Green River Farmers Market

Begins July 5, 2023 – September 13, 2023 (Every Wednesday)

550 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Rock Springs Farmers Market

Begins July 6, 2023 – September 7, 2023 (Every Thursday)

South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.