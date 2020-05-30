Green River and US 191 road projects to begin Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 30, 2020) — A couple of local road construction projects will begin this Monday, June 1.

In Green River:

The 2020 Slurry Seal Project will begin Monday, June 1st and is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, June 10th.

The project will involve the following Green River streets: East and West Second South (from underpass to Maverik), Upland Way (from Colorado to Hitching Post), and Hitching Post Drive (from Colorado to Vermont). The contractor, Intermountain Slurry Seal, out of Utah, has given out notices to residents and businesses along these streets so they can plan to move their vehicles off the streets. Some streets may remained closed for an entire day while the slurry is applied and allowed to cure.

For further questions please contact (307) 872-0564.

Advertisement

US 191 just north of Rock Springs:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from H-K Contractors, will be conducting chip seal work just north of Rock Springs on US 191 beginning Monday, June 1. The work is scheduled to last one week, weather permitting.