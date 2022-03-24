Green River Animal Control holding vaccine clinic Saturday

Stock photo (Shutterstock)

March 24, 2022 — Green River Animal Control will be hosting a vaccine clinic this Saturday. The dog and cat vaccine clinic will begin at 9 a.m. at Green River Animal Shelter, 80 Teton Boulevard, and continue until vaccines are sold out.

Vaccinations will be administered by Castle Rock Veterinary Hospital with City of Green River tags required for animals owned by Green River residents. Those attending are asked to know what vaccines are needed.

According to a post on the City of Green River Facebook page, here are the vaccine prices:

Dogs

Distemper/Parvo $14.00

Bordetella $10.00

Rabies $10.00

Rattlesnake $15.00

Canine Flu $20.00

Cats

Rabies $10.00

Felocell $9.00

Leukocell $20.00

City Tags

Altered $10.00

Not Alerted $30.00



Microchips will also be available for purchase.