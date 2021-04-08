Green River Animal Control hosts first spring vaccination clinic since 2019

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 8, 2021) – On March 20, Green River Animal Control hosted a vaccine clinic, the first spring clinic since 2019. The city hosts two clinics a year, one in the spring and another in the fall.

Last year’s spring clinic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the 12th year animal control has hosted the vaccine clinic.

The spring clinic numbers are as follows:

Rabies 90 shots

Bordetella 51 shots

Vanguard 62 shots

Canine flu 5 shots

Rattlesnake shots 14

Cat vaccines

Felocell 12 shots

Luekocell 12 shots

The city also sold 56 tags.

Kim Wilkens with animal control said in the first year, the city sold 13 tags, and since then, have averaged over 50 tags per clinic. Wilkens said the new owners of the Castle Rock Vet Clinic did a check up on each animal before the vaccines and Wilkens said “it made it much more personable and that seemed to make all the pet owners feel good.”