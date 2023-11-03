Green River Animal Control maintains “no kill” status

Photo courtesy of City of Green River website

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News/Press Release

According to a press release from the City of Green River, the local Animal Control Shelter has reached/maintained no-kill status in 2022, according to Best Friends Animal Society’s (annual data report, https://bestfriends.org/no-kill-2025/animal-shelter-statistics). No-kill status means the Green River shelter has saved more than 90% of the dogs and cats that entered the Shelter last year. A 90 percent save rate is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered “no-kill,” factoring that approximately 10 percent of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia rather than killing for lack of space.

More from the press release, Green River Animal Control has always strived to maintain a very low kill rate, and the staff has always prided themselves on being an adoption and rescue shelter first. Over the years, ACO Lydia Holmes spearheaded and explored rescue options in Wyoming and surrounding states, which has opened up new and additional avenues for us to help find as many homes as possible for our shelter animals. Currently, we host adoption events and provide education for and promote the importance of spaying and neutering. We have also worked with amazing citizens who have fostered or transported animals for us, and that continues to be a huge asset to the Shelter.

The one thing that has had the most impact, however, has been networking with other shelters and, rescues, and programs that help place senior animals, special needs animals, or animals with behavior problems. Officer Holmes was instrumental in locating and building a relationship with these organizations and giving us additional resources to help as many animals as possible.

The staff has always evaluated animals to try to find the best fit for them, whether through adoption or rescue. To be recognized as a no-kill shelter by the Best Friends Animal Society is an honor and a reminder in a sometimes thankless job that what we do matters. We here at the Green River Animal Shelter will continue to strive to be the best advocates for animals we can be through our work as Animal Control Professionals.

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, recognizes this achievement as a positive step forward and one that can be replicated by other shelters in Wyoming.

To learn more about Green River Animal Shelter, visit www.cityofgreenriver.org or its Facebook page.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.