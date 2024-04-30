Green River Animal Control needs your help to find a new home for Lily

April 30, 2024 – Wyo4News

Meet Lily, a lovable Black Lab mix on a mission to find her forever home! Lily, affectionately dubbed the “longest-running resident” at the local shelter, has been patiently awaiting adoption for two months.

Originally brought to the shelter after her owner’s passing, Lily, at just over a year old, is spayed and up-to-date on all her shots. She boasts impressive potty-training skills and a knack for obeying basic commands.

But Lily’s story doesn’t end there – this energetic pup is bursting with potential! Her playful Labrador demeanor is infectious, and she’s eager to learn, especially when treats or toys are involved. Plus, Lily’s unwavering dedication and affection towards people make her an ideal companion. Lily would thrive best in a household without other dogs or cats, yet she interacts wonderfully with children.

Despite her charm, Lily faces the unfortunate reality of being overlooked, a plight often faced by black dogs in shelters. Yet, amidst the hustle and bustle of shelter life, Lily’s longing for a loving home remains steadfast.

Recognizing the toll shelter life can take on any dog, no matter how well-loved, the shelter staff is urging potential adopters to consider giving Lily the loving home she deserves.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Lily, don’t hesitate to reach out or stop by the shelter for a meet-and-greet. With just a little time spent in her company, you’ll quickly realize the gem that Lily truly is. To schedule an appointment to meet and adopt Lily, call 307-872-0570. Visit the shelter Saturday through Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm or any Thursday and Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to take this beautiful girl for a walk and potentially make her a cherished member of your family. Let’s come together to find Lily the loving home she deserves!