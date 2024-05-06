Green River Animal Control pet food drive is underway

May 6, 2024 – Wyo4News

As spring settles in, Green River Animal Control is once again spearheading efforts to support struggling pet owners in the community by collecting pet food donations for the local food bank.

Throughout the month of May, Green River residents are urged to contribute to the cause, with donations of both dog and cat food being welcomed and greatly appreciated.

The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on pet owners facing hardship while ensuring the well-being of beloved animal companions in the community. All donated food will be channeled directly to the local food bank, with 100% of contributions dedicated to supporting local pets.

To facilitate donations, drop-off points have been established at several locations across Green River, including the Animal Shelter, Bomgaars, and the Harley Davidson shop. Residents of Rock Springs can drop off supplies at Joe’s Pet Depot.

Residents are encouraged to show their support and contribute to this vital cause, extending a helping hand to both pets and their owners during challenging times.