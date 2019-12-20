Green River Animal Shelter kitten and cat adoption event today, Saturday & Sunday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) – If you looking for a furry, cuddly Christmas gift, the Green River Animal Shelter will be having a Feline Adoption Event today, Saturday and Sunday. According to the City of Green River Facebook page, the Green River shelter is full of kittens and cats.

The event will feature special adoption prices of $20 for kittens and $10 for cats. Microchipping will also be available for $20 with special pricing on spay and neuter fees.

Friday’s hours are 3 to 7 p.m. with Saturday’s hours 11 to 3 p.m. Both today and Saturday cat adoptions will take place at Joe’s Pet Depot, 200 Bordeaux in Rock Springs. Sunday’s cat adoption event will be at the Animal Shelter in Green River, 80 E. Teton Boulevard, from 2 to 4 p.m.