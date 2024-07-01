Green River Animal Shelter receives No-Kill recognition

Green River Animal Control/Shelter (Wyo4News photo)

June 28, 2024 — Wyo4News

Green River Animal Control announced that it has been designated a 2023 No-Kill Shelter by Best Friends Animal Society. Shelters must have a 90 percent save rate to receive this recognition. This is the second straight year the Green River Animal Shelter has received this recognition.

Green River Animal Control received notification of the designation in a letter from Julie Castle, Chief Executive Officer of Best Friends Animal Society. The letter states, While 90% is, by definition, just a number, organizations that achieve and maintain no-kill are made up of people who never forget that such a tiny fraction of a percentage point represents a life saved. These “numbers” represent cherished family members who are only alive because of your dedication and hard work.“

According to Green River Animal Control reports, 702 animals came into the shelter in 2023. This includes dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, and other animals, including wildlife. During 2023, the shelter’s outgoing numbers were 243 adoptions (all but five were dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens), 301 reclaimed animals, five animals were transferred to another location, and 12 animals were released back into the wild.

Of the 702 total animals that were listed as incoming in 2023, 70 animals were euthanized, and 29 were listed as DOA.