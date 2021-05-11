Green River announces plans for Arbor Day and Cleanup Day

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) – The City of Green River will be celebrating Arbor Day this Thursday followed up by the annual Green River Chamber of Commerce cleanup day this Saturday.

Advertisement

The Council approved two different proclamations at their May 4 City Council meeting. This Thursday is Arbor Day and the City will be hosting an event at Riverview Cemetery. From 4-6 p.m., the City will hand out 100 free saplings on a first come first serve basis. The City recently planted 21 new trees at the Cemetery, replacing those lost after the September wind storm. The Trees were donated by Rocky Mountain Power.

The City recently replaced damaged sod at the Cemetery. The event Thursday is not formal, just stop by, get a free tree sapling, and check out the new trees that have been planted.

On Saturday, the Chamber will host their annual Clean Up Green River day. Just stop by the Green River Visitor’s Center on the West end of Green River from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.