Green River Arts Council to hold first Light Fest event

Image courtesy of the Green River Arts Council Facebook page.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 5, 2022 – The Green River Arts Council is proud to present its first annual Light Fest this season. Come on down to Riverside Nursery (100 E 2nd S St., Green River, WY) to enjoy an amazing light show through Riverside Nursery’s garden along with the ability to buy from local artists, which can make great presents this holiday. Artists can drop off artwork at Riverside Nursery from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

This event will be held on December 9th and 10th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission will be $3 per person or $10 per family. There will be hot cocoa for a cost, along with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause for photo opportunities along with a wonderful light show.

All money will help fund the Green River Arts Council, especially for their Art on the Green competition in August.

Donations for lights are still being accepted. Those may be dropped off at the Green River Recreation Center. For more information, please call 307-872-0514.

The Green River Arts Council would like to give a big thanks to the City of Green River for helping install and place lights at Riverside Nursery, Riverside Nursery for allowing us to use the space and all the volunteers we have to make this event a possibility.