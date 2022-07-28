Green River Arts Council to Host 24 Hour Art Competition on August 19 and 20, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department are excited to host the 17th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition. Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The competition is held at the Historic Pavilion at Expedition Island, 475 South 2nd East, and begins Friday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. Contestants have until 11:00 a.m. the next day to complete their work. The public is invited to witness firsthand amazing art creations from start to finish. The event runs concurrently with the popular River Festival celebration at Expedition Island Park and is free to the public to attend.

In addition to the competition, the Art on the Green event features many other exciting opportunities for the whole family. On Friday, August 19, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., there will be a kid’s creation corner which is a free opportunity to create art projects led by volunteers. The public will have an opportunity to bid on and take home art creations on display in a silent auction held throughout the competition. On Friday evening of the event at 4:30 p.m., there is a fast-paced competition where artists participate in three elimination rounds with 30 minutes to create a painting on a surprise theme chosen by the Green River Arts Council. The public and a panel of judges vote on which artists move on to the next round.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Art on the Green culminates on Saturday with an awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. This is where professional judges from around the area will announce the winners in the various categories. Dinner tickets are available at the door for $30. Original artwork will be on display and for sale throughout the event.

For more information or for artists interested in participating in the event, please contact the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-0514.