Green River awards bid to local contractor for water line project

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 18, 2021)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 18, 2021) – The Green River City awarded a bid to a Rock Springs company at their Feb. 16 Council meeting after the City received seven bids.

Lewis and Lewis won the bid by $26.00 over Jackman Construction. The bid, $404,880, is for a water line project on Monroe and East Teton Blvd.

The Monroe & East Teton Water Project is anticipated to commence construction in March of 2021. Construction is expected to be completed near the end of April. The project consists of an extension of the water system to increase available flows and allow for future expansion/uses, along with the installation of storm catch basins to aid in capturing runoff.

This project will require short-term closures of Monroe Ave and East Teton. These closures will be scheduled and announced to the public. Monroe Avenue will be closed in phases depending on the work area. East Teton will be closed during the installation of the crossing water line and reconstruction. While these closures are an inconvenience, the City works with the Contractor to minimize delays to the public.

The City reminds residents that Veterans Park is not a Roadway. Access to Stratton Meyers Park will occur without interruption via Bridger. The approach to Stratton Meyers at East Teton will be closed as needed to allow for construction.

As part of the water line project , the Council approved a contract with Inberg Miller Engineers in the amount of $5,800 for materials testing.