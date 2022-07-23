Green River baseball players named to All-West Conference team

July 23, 2022 — The names of the 2022 All-West Conference American Legion Baseball team were announced Friday. Three Green River Knights were named to the first team, with three others mentioned as members of the All-West second team.

First Team honorees were Ashton Eldridge, Marcos Molina, and Jax Peterson. This marks the third season for Peterson to be named to the All-West first or second team. Knights players named to the second team were Quentin Liebelt, Jace Paoli, and Ben Lail.

The Knights recently placed fourth at the A West Regional Tournament and will open play Monday at the A-State Tournament in Cody.

