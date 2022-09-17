Green River boys win South Regional Tennis title

Wyo4News Photo

September 17, 2022 — Paced by two teams winning doubles championships, the Green River Wolves tennis team won the Boys South Regional Championship played in Rock Springs and Green River Friday and Saturday.

The Wolves tallied 54 team points to finish first ahead of Laramie (43 points). Cheyenne Central was third (38), followed by Cheyenne South (35), Cheyenne East (31), Rawlins and Torrington (10), and Rock Springs (2).

The Wolves were led by the #1 Doubles team of Friel/Tirrell and the #2 Doubles team of Ross/Wilson, both teams crowned champions. Friel/Tirrell won their title with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ellison/Black of Cheyenne Central, while Ross/Wilson defeated Callahan/Hepworth of Laramie in three sets, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

Green River’s Korbin Arnell finished second in the #2 Singles competition.

In the Girls South Regional, Cheyenne Central won the event with 64 points, with Laramie second with 46 points. Rock Springs finished third at 29 points. Torrington (27 points) was fourth, followed by Green River (23), Cheyenne East (14), Cheyenne South (13), and Rawlins (7).

Local girls highlights include the Lady Tigers Karlie Nandrup winning the #1 Singles Consolation Championship, the Green River #2 Doubles team of Gomez/Harris, and the Rock Springs #3 Doubles team of Frazier/Hays winning Consolation Championships.

Teams will now play in the Wyoming State Tennis Tournament in Gillette. Play will begin next Thursday and will continue through Saturday.