Green River Cape Seal project enters final stage

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]
Green River, Wyoming — The third and final stage of the City of Green River’s cape seal project will begin Monday. The final stage is the placement of oil on top of the rock base. Residents are asked not to park on the street that is be oiled. Following the application, the street will be closed to traffic between 4 to 6 hours.
Below is the schedule for the Slurry Seal portion of the Cape Seal Project.
Monday
Trail Dr
Hackberry St
Mansface St
Roosevelt Dr
Northside of Shoshone Ave
Tuesday
Astle Ave
Southside of Shoshone Ave
Hitching Post Dr
Wednesday
Ironwood St
Hutton Circle
Hutton St
The Contractor will be handing out Door Knockers starting Friday and continuing into next week.
These Door Knockers will contain specific information regarding the treatment.
