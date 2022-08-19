Green River Cape Seal project enters final stage

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Green River, Wyoming — The third and final stage of the City of Green River’s cape seal project will begin Monday. The final stage is the placement of oil on top of the rock base. Residents are asked not to park on the street that is be oiled. Following the application, the street will be closed to traffic between 4 to 6 hours.

Below is the schedule for the Slurry Seal portion of the Cape Seal Project.

Monday

Trail Dr

Hackberry St

Mansface St

Roosevelt Dr

Northside of Shoshone Ave

Tuesday

Astle Ave

Southside of Shoshone Ave

Hitching Post Dr

Wednesday

Ironwood St

Hutton Circle

Hutton St

The Contractor will be handing out Door Knockers starting Friday and continuing into next week.

These Door Knockers will contain specific information regarding the treatment.