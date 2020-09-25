Green River Cemetery Volunteer Cleanup

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a three-day clean-up of the Riverview Cemetery. Cleanup days will be Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and October 1, 2020. The official cleanup hours will be from 5:30 p.m. until dusk. However, volunteers may come earlier in the day. The city is requesting that volunteers do not bring chainsaws.

The cleanup schedule includes the following sections and days.

Tuesday, September 29, sections I, O, N, M, and L.

Wednesday, September 30, for sections A, F, H, K, P, R, and Q.

Thursday, October 1, 2020, for sections B, C, D, E, S, T, U, W.

Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Director, stated that “several sections in the Cemetery need further cleanup. The large branches and trees have been removed and the city is looking for help picking up small debris left from fallen branches and trees. We are asking volunteers to bring their rakes and rake debris into piles near the roadside or within the section if the roadside is not near.” City crews will remove the piles the following morning.