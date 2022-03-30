Green River certified aquatic invasive species training in April

Stock photo (Shutterstock)

March 30, 2022 — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering free training to the public to become certified inspectors for aquatic invasive species. This training can be very useful for those who trailer their boats to many water areas around the state. Training will be held in Green River on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, the one-day training courses include education about aquatic invasive species, the threats AIS poses to resources, and an overview of how to assess the risk of watercraft for spreading AIS. Participants will become certified to inspect their own watercraft as well as the watercraft of others at their discretion.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Anyone can register online or by contacting Josh Leonard at (307) 721-1374 or [email protected]. You need to provide your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address. Registration must be completed one week prior to the training date.

From March 1 to November 30, annually, all watercraft entering Wyoming by land are required to be inspected prior to launching on Wyoming waters. This mandatory inspection rule has been in place since 2012 in an effort to mitigate the risk of AIS being brought into Wyoming from out of state.

Training will be held in Green River on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registration must be completed by April 9. We have a link available at Wyo4News.com.