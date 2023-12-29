Green River certified hunter education instructor workshop scheduled

December 29, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) is hosting workshops for those interested in becoming certified Wyoming hunter education instructors. One of four statewide workshops will take place at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River office from February 8 through February 10. To become a certified instructor, individuals must attend a training workshop. These workshops last three days and will teach attendees everything they need to know to become an instructor.

Hunter education instructors make up one of the largest volunteer forces in the nation. All states rely on the passion and dedication of volunteer instructors to certify the next generation of hunters. WGFD is looking for volunteers who are enthusiastic about promoting ethical, responsible, and legal hunting practices.

Interested individuals should read through the Becoming a Hunter Education Instructor information. This information will walk individuals through the qualifications and responsibilities required of a hunter education instructor and answer the most frequently asked questions from potential instructors.

Other statewide workshops:

January 25 – 27 in Laramie, at the Laramie Game and Fish Office

April 18 – 20 in Jackson, at the Teton County 4-H Extension Office

August 8 – 10 in Casper, at the Casper Game and Fish Office

These are the only opportunities to become a certified instructor in 2024. Reimbursement can be provided for either lodging or mileage if you travel for a workshop. Most meals will be provided during the workshop. A tentative workshop schedule is available to help you understand the time commitment involved in attending.

To register for a workshop, fill out the Workshop Registration Form. You are asked to contact Katie Simpson, Game and Fish Hunter Education Coordinator, at [email protected] or (307) 777-4542.