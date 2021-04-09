Green River Chamber 2021 Award winners announced

Advertisement

April 9, 2021 – – The Green River Chamber of Commerce announced their 2021 Outstanding Business Award, Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, and Distinguished Citizen Award.

Advertisement

The 2021 Outstanding Business Award went to Red White Buffalo. The 2020 Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award went to Tom Murphy. The 2021 Distinguished Citizen Award went to Julian and Patty Sorenson.

2021 Outstanding Business Award – Red White Buffalo

Red White Buffalo opened its doors on February 1st, 2020, in the Historic Tomahawk Hotel in Downtown Green River, Wyoming. After generating great success at this location, they opened a second location on September 9th, 2020, in Lander, Wyoming.

Red White Buffalo started out with just a small group of entrepreneurs and has quickly grown to employ seven individuals at the Green River location and two at the Lander location. These two locations help to support over 140 home-based businesses across the great state of Wyoming!

Advertisement

2020 Chamber Volunteer of the Year – Tom Murphy

Tom is a natural volunteer, and this has been witnessed by many residents in the Green River community. Most know Tom from his firefighter volunteering, where he has done many events; some of the most well-known is his fire prevention lessons and COVID-19 birthday drives.

Tom’s charitable nature and positive attitude have been present every time he has helped the Green River Chamber. Tom was seen last year in the river catching ducks during the Great Duck Race at the River Festival and assisted with the Run with the Horses Marathon.

During the first Annual Flags of Honor event last year, Tom set up the flags and gathered attention with the Green River firetruck.

Advertisement

2021 Distinguished Citizen Award – Julian and Patsy Sorensen

Julian Sorensen is a talented builder and electrician who uses his skills to support various community projects and organizations. He gathered other electricians, and they spent many hours re-wiring, then a new crew of volunteers was found to help with hanging drywall during the remodeling of the Living Hope Baptist Church offices and classrooms. He, and others, helped finish painting the exterior of the Church of the Nazarene parsonage and custom building the wooden stable and figures for the Live Nativity enjoyed by the community this past Christmas. Similarly, with the help of others, Julian assisted in building the Community Garden at the Rock Butte Apartments, and he and a crew filled the beds with soil and made sure it was ready to plant. Utilizing his skills as an electrician, Julian can be found lending his expertise to neighbors in person or over the phone.

Patsy Sorensen has given countless hours supporting individuals and organizations in our community. Patsy is a long-time member of the Castle Rock Hospital District Board and volunteered for many years with VIRS (Volunteer Information and Referral Services), supporting needed services for Green River and Rock Springs residents. A true community leader, Patsy, has organized groups to sort donated clothing that is given to foster children through the Department of Family Services, and she organized a sewing “army” that made gowns and masks for the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, and the Villa Assisted Living facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also organized and collected Christmas cards and Valentine’s cards for those facilities. She was volunteering with reading in a first-grade class at Washington School until COVID-19 made that impossible.

Together Julian and Patsy have participated in local food drives and contacted organizations other than the Food Bank to see if they could use donated food. Julian and Patsy have adopted a flower bed in Edgewater Park, which they maintain and add flowers from their garden.