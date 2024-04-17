Green River Chamber hosts award luncheon honoring citizens and businesses

2024 Green River Chamber Awards winners (From L to R) Mulley Fanatic Foundation (Organization of Year), Apricot Lane (Breakthrough Business), Krista Kraft (Distinguished Citizen), Ainhoa Ferrer (Volunteer of Year), Salt My Soul (Pacer Business Award), Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson (Outstanding Business)

April 17, 2024 – Wyo4News Staff

Earlier this afternoon, the Green River Chamber hosted an awards luncheon in Green River. During the luncheon, many businesses and residents were honored with awards for their accomplishments in the community. The awards presented were Volunteer of the Year, Organization of the Year, Breakthrough Business, Pacer Business, Outstanding Business, and Distinguished Citizen of the Year.

Ainhoa Ferrer (Pictured Center) – Volunteer of the Year

The Volunteer of the Year Award recipient was Ainhoa Ferrer. Ainhoa has shown dedication to the Chamber by donating her time to events and showing her creativity and passion for everything she does. She has served on the board for six years, four of which were as Board President.

2024 Organization of the Year, Muley Fanatics

Organization of the Year. This award went to the Muley Fanatic Foundation. They have shown a commitment to the conservation of the mule deer and their habitat and have been proactive in conservation by collaborating with local, state, and national stakeholders.

2024 Breakthrough Business – Apricot Lane, Blair McEndaffer (Pictured center)

The Breakthrough Business Award went to Apricot Lane. Blair McEndaffer has brought her love of fashion and style to Green River. She is careful as she creates a selection of beautiful and unique fashions and offers these designs online and in the local boutique. Apricot Lane puts its customers and community first as they participate in local vendor markets in efforts to keep local alive.

2024 Pacer Business Award, Salt My Soul, Karen Poulsen

The Pacer Business Award was given to Salt My Soul. Karen Poulsen has brought ambition, leadership, and a commitment to the Green River community. She brought the transformative benefits of halotherapy and a cutting-edge holistic view to wellness. She has consistently shown a commitment to growth and innovation in everything she does and offers.

2024 Outstanding Business, Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson

The Outstanding Business Award was given to Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson. Since the business’s opening, owners Dave and Lynda Laughlin have celebrated excellence, weathering the storms and leaving a mark in the community. Dennis Laughlin followed suit, becoming Co-Owner and General Manager. When receiving the award, Dennis Laughlin gave big thanks to the employees for the hard work they put in to make the business so great.

2024 Distinguished Citizen of the Year, Krist Kraft (pictured center)

The final award of the luncheon was for the Distinguished Citizen of the Year, with the recipient being Krista Kraft. Kraft has served on the Board of Directors for the Humane Society and helped with Penunia’s Pet Pantry, Second Chance to Dance Dachshunds Rescue and other local volunteer activities. Kraft has a passion for animals and has demonstrated that often, including establishing Love & A Leash Pet Care, where a sitter takes care of pets in their own home while their owners are away.