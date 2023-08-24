Green River Chamber is starting to see pre-COVID numbers this year

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, Lisa Herrera, CEO of the Green River Chamber, presented information about how the chamber has been fairing this year. During the presentation, it was mentioned that the number of people coming to the area is almost back to pre-COVID, with more visitors passing through the City of Green River.

Herrera presented the city with an update about how they have been doing this year. This report is from January through August 2023. According to Herrera, there were 72 relocation vacation packets mailed out and a total of 605 convention bags distributed. They had a total of 14,397 brochures distributed locally and 15,582 walk-ins at the visitor center. “The visitors are back, pre-COVID numbers. They are amazing. Even the girls at the office are going, ‘What’s going on?’ They haven’t seen that so it’s exciting to see people traveling. It’s families, it’s retired couples, everybody’s traveling.”

The Green River Chamber has a monthly member spotlight every month. “There’s a monthly member spotlight, like a business or organization, who come in at the Chamber of Commerce to put their advertisement [goods or services] on a table there.” Visitors and locals can come in and see the member spotlight, which also helps promote these businesses in Sweetwater County. The Green River Chamber also hosts meetings and luncheons to learn more about these companies, as well as through their social media channels.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce held an Awards Luncheon to honor many businesses and community members within the Green River community in April. During this time, the awards announced were Distinguished Citizen, Outstanding Business, Breakthrough Business, Green River Bowling Center, Pacer Business, Organization of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.

The Green River Chamber has had nine ribbon cuttings, hosted a ‘Breakfast Briefing and Strategic Planning’ event, planned a ‘Head Shot and Happy Hour’, which was held at the Visitor Center, and held a ‘CTA Networking’ event.

They hosted ‘Clean Up Day ‘ as well, which according to Herrera was a huge success. A lot of people showed up to help clean the City of Green River, including the youth baseball team. “Thank you to all the volunteers and everybody that helped us out with that.”

Other successfully held/hosted events this year included Trails Day, Stellar Coffee’s 2nd Annual Summer Block Party, Flags of Honor, Smart Dwellings Block Party in Rock Springs, and Beer Banding at Wyoming’s Big Show.

Upcoming events for the Green River Chamber include a Lunch and Learn (State of the City) on Oct. 18, and Adopt a Tree will begin on Nov. 1.