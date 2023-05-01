Green River Chamber of Commerce hosts annual City-wide Clean-up Day

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — With winter finally seeing its way out, the City of Green River in conjunction with the Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual City-wide Clean-up Day.

City-wide Clean-up will be taking place Saturday, May 20th between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Groups and individuals should meet at the Green River Chamber of Commerce for free on-the-go breakfast along with provided trash bags and gloves before attending to their assigned area.

On top of the Clean-up Day, shredding bins will be available at the Green River Chamber for residents on May 16th – 19th between 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and again on May 20th between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

To register for this event please contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711.