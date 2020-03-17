Green River Chamber office is now closed

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 17, 2020) — The following was posted on the Green River Chamber of Commerce Facebook page today:

Effective March 17th, the Green River Chamber/Visitor Center will be closed to the public until further notice. This is being done as a proactive measure as we are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing. We will still be providing information to visitors in our 24 hour informational kiosk. To our chamber members and community we will provide our services through phone, email, social media and our website.

In addition, the Green River Chamber has also canceled March’s “Lunch and Learn” event.