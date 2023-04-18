Green River Chamber presents multiple awards to businesses and individuals

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Earlier this afternoon the Green River Chamber of Commerce held an Awards Luncheon to honor many businesses and community members within the Green River community.

The following individuals/businesses were recognized for their contributions and work within the community:

Volunteer of the Year – Sean Deichmueller

Deichmueller has given his time to various events through the community such as the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, Flaming Gorge Days, River Festival, and Run with the Horses Marathon, 5K, and 10K.

Organization of the Year – Fast Cars and Foster Kids

This organization is dedicated to providing necessary items for local foster children. Each year their goals are achieved through the autocross and car show events they host within the community.

Breakthrough Business – Green River Bowling Center

Owners Jeff and Kelli Lennon re-opened the doors of the Bowling Center in 2020. Through their diligence, they have created a place where all members of the community can gather together to recreate. Together the Lennon family has supported Make-A-Wish, Memorial Hospital Cancer Awareness-Bowling for Cancer, Green River Knights Baseball, GRHS sports, Special Olympics, and many more.

Pacer Business – Twisted Timber

Kayla and Bill Duncan created their business in their home, which grew to a small building, leading them to a new larger location down the road. The Duncans have collaborated with many other local establishments, merchants, and home-based shops. On top of their wide variety of merchandise, they offer pop-up shops and participate in many multi-vendor shopping events.

Outstanding Business – NAPA Autoparts Unlimited

Owners Jeb and Shelly Burnett began NAPA Autoparts Unlimited in 1994 in Green River which lead to the expansion of the Rock Springs branch in 1997. NAPA is involved in many local events and organizations such as the River Festival, the Food Bank, GR Knights Basketball, Cowboys Against Cancer, Tree of Sharing and more.

Distinguished Citizen of the Year – Tom Wilson

Wilson is no stranger to the Green River community. Wilson graduated in 1974 after being a stand-out football player. Later on in life, he became a coach for the Green River Wolves, became the Dean of Students/Activities Director for Green River High School, spearheaded the Green River Hall of Fame as well as become the welding instructor for Green River High School. After his double retirement, Wilson has been appointed to the SWCSD#2 Board of Trustees as well as serves on the Green Belt Task Force. During his tenure within Green River, Wilson has won countless awards, and served on many boards across the state, all while staying committed to the students, teachers, staff, and citizens within Green River.