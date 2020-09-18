Green River Chamber searching for Board members

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is looking to fill Board of Director vacancies beginning January 2021. Members of the Board of Directors will serve a three-year term.

According to a release from the Green River Chamber, they are seeking individuals “who possess an understanding of and commitment to our vision: creating a strong local economy, promoting the community, providing networking opportunities, representing the interests of business to government, and strengthening member relations.”

In addition, prospective board members must be able to commit to spending the time required to prepare for and attend monthly board meetings, committee meetings, and volunteering for Chamber events.

Interested individuals are asked to contact Lisa Herrera/CEO Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711.

