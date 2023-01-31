Green River Chamber seeking 2023 Business Award nominations

January 31, 2023 — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their 2023 Business Awards. Green River citizens are asked to nominate a small or large business in three different categories, along with an award for an organization.

Pacer award: For A Green River business operating for more than one year but less than two years.

Breakthrough Business Award: For a Green River business that has been in business for more than two years and less than five years.

Outstanding Business Award: For a Green River business that has been operating for more than five years.

Organization Award: For an organization recognized for its community contributions.

Nominations should include a letter of support, new stories about the business, and any other information that will help a judging committee make its selection.

You are asked to submit nominations to the Green River Chamber of Commerce by March 1, 2023, with the following information: Your name, phone number, email address, nominated business, years in business, and attached supporting documents.

For additional information, contact the Green River Chamber at 307-875-5711 or [email protected].