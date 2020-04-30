Green River Chamber warns members of possible scam emails

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is warning members of a possible email scam. The email asks the recipient to view videos and claims that the sender will follow up with a phone call. The email also give an individual’s name and a 307 phone number.

Advertisement

The Green River Chamber is advising if you receive this email to please disregard and block it from your directory. The Green River Chamber of Commerce is assuring members they do not give out Chamber member emails under any circumstances. Call the Green River Chamber with any questions.