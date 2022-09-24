Green River City Council and Mayor Political Forum will be held on October 12

Wyo4news Staff [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center, is announcing the Green River City Council and Mayor Political Forum on October 12, 2022. The forum is intended to give all City Council and Mayor candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and share positions on some key issues. This will give citizens an opportunity to hear from each of you to help them make decisions in the voting booth.

This political race forum will take place at the WWCC Green River Center and will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until 8:00 p.m. This year’s political forum will be open to the public. Keep in mind space is limited. Wyo4news will be live broadcasting it so you can also watch it online. Wyo4news is the soul broadcaster for this political forum. Other news sources are welcome to attend and take notes but no live broadcasting will be allowed.

Citizens can submit questions for the candidates to the Green River Chamber of Commerce by email at [email protected] . The community will be asked to keep their questions general and not point them toward any particular candidate.

Submitted questions are at the discretion of the mediator. Questions are due by September 30, 2022. For more information, contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce (307) 875-5711.