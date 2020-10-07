Green River City Council approves four different proclamations

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) — The Green River City Council approved four different proclamations during their council meeting Tuesday evening.

October was named Domestic Violence Awareness Month, while October 4 through October 10 was named Fire Prevention Week. In addition, the Council also approved Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mine Rescue Day for October 30.

In addition, the Green River City Council Chambers have been decorated pink and purple. The pink stands for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while purple stands for Domestic Violence Month. Two Parks and Recreation employees, Debbie Hanson and Kristy Lessard, decorated the chambers.

The City is currently participating in the Paint the Town Pink promotion for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and has added purple to include Domestic Violence Awareness Month.