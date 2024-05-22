Green River City Council meeting highlights for May 21

Photo by Wyo4News

May 22, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River City Council convened for its regular meeting Tuesday evening, where the the Mayor read a proclamation for National Poppy Day, the Council oversaw a new Sergeant pinning, discussed contracts for city services such as weed mitigation and pavement maintenance, discussed a change to a parcel of land owned by Union Pacific Railroad and heard citizen comments from the pastor of Hilltop Baptist.

Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed May 24 as National Poppy Day. The observance, held annually on the Friday before Memorial Day, honors the tradition of wearing a red poppy, a symbol originating from the World War I battlefields. This flower is recognized globally as a tribute to fallen soldiers. The mayor encouraged all residents to don a poppy to show their patriotism and show support for the American Legion.

In other council business, Officer Monique Mead was promoted to sergeant in the Green River Police Department. Mead, who has served the department for seven and a half years, has held positions as a Field Training Officer and Commander of the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad. Her promotion was based on her personal and professional development along with her high scores on the sergeant’s exam.

During the public comment period, Dr. Clint Scott, pastor of Hilltop Baptist Church, addressed the council regarding the church’s plans to open a daycare. The project, which has already received state and fire marshal approval, is pending final approval from the Department of Family Services (DFS). Dr. Scott sought to expedite the process and determine the need for a special use permit. The council indicated no immediate obstacles to the daycare opening by the end of the summer.

The council approved a motion to adjust the boundaries of the Restricted Use Control Area Overlay Zone for a parcel owned by Union Pacific Railroad on West 2nd South Street. This land is undergoing voluntary soil contamination cleanup, and further details on the project will be provided as it progresses.

Additionally, the council authorized a $45,560 contract renewal with Weed Management Solutions for weed mitigation services in key areas of the city, including Flaming Gorge Way, Uinta Drive, East Teton Blvd, and Upland Way.

A bid for the 2024 Cape Seal Project for pavement maintenance was also approved. Morgan Pavement Maintenance won the contract with a bid of $589,709, coming in under budget.

The Green River Police Department received unanimous approval for the 2024 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Sub-Contract Award, amounting to $89,687. This funding will support an officer assigned to assist the Division of Criminal Investigation’s efforts in Southwest Wyoming.

The meeting concluded with the council approving the ongoing Memorandum of Understanding with the Jamestown Fire Control District. This agreement ensures that revenue collected from the Jamestown Fire District is allocated to Green River for fire protection services.