Green River City Council moves next meeting to Nov. 2

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 22, 2020) – The first Green River city council meeting in November is being moved up a day due to the election.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, but will now take place on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 50 E 2nd N Street.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust encourages all citizens to get out and vote. For more information on the General Election, you can call the County Clerks office or go to the Clerks web site. The Green River number is 307-872-3733 and the Rock Springs number is 307-922-5212.

As for the city of Rock Springs, there is no changes to its council meeting. According to the city clerk’s office, the meeting is still scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at city hall, located at 212 D Street.