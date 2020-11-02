Green River City Council will meet tonight

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]com

(November 2, 2020) — Due to Tuesday, Nov. 3, being election day, the Green River City Council will be meeting tonight instead of their regular Tuesday night session. Tonight’s meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall.

Tonight’s Green River City Council agenda can be viewed by clicking here.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in their normal session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Rock Springs City Hall.

Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council agenda can be viewed by clicking here.