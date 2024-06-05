Green River City Council workshop and meeting recap for June 4

Green River City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

June 5, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River City Council met Tuesday night, June 5. At the 6 p.m. budget workshop, prior to the regular council meeting, Council members focused on finalizing figures for the 2025 budget. The budget is set for approval at their June 18 meeting. Most items remained consistent from the previous budget workshop, though minor adjustments were made as they neared completion.

During the regular Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust read proclamations for 307 First and Women Veterans Appreciation Day. The 307 First initiative, dedicated to supporting local businesses and encouraging residents to live, love, and buy local, designated June 2024 as 307 First Month. Additionally, June 12 was proclaimed as Women Veterans Appreciation Day, honoring the contributions of women who have served in the military.

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee expressed gratitude to the council for their support. Last year’s rodeo saw over 2,400 visitors, marking a record attendance for the second consecutive year. Financial backing from the city facilitated upgrades, including fixing corral panels, leveling the arena, improving track safety, and updating the sound system.

Additionally, Janet Shultz was appointed to a three-year term on the City Tree Board, having already volunteered for three years.

In the citizen request segment, Janet Hartford discussed two Mustangs available for adoption, priced at $125 each. Interested parties are encouraged to contact her via Facebook.

The council approved a motion to replace the current phone system with a VOIP system from RingCentral at a cost of $120,000. This upgrade will replace the outdated system installed 15 years ago, providing increased flexibility and modern functionality.

Ken Garff of Cheyenne was awarded the bid for a new Animal Control Van, winning with a low bid of $102,400. The new van will facilitate the rescue and transport of larger animals and improve ease of use for Animal Control Officers.

Council members also acknowledged Jamie Green’s contributions to the Green River Police Department and wished her well in her future endeavors. They briefly discussed the potential for a future motion to increase pay for council members and the mayor, which could appear on an upcoming ballot for citizens to vote on.