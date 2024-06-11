Green River city officials warn of increased river flows

Green River Diversion Dam (Submitted photo)

June 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

The City of Green River is alerting area residents that water levels of the Green River are expected to increase in the next three weeks. Currently river water flows through Green River are at 1,300cfs. That flow is expected to increase to around 4,000cfs by the end of June.

Officials encourage those floating on the Green River to walk around the diversion dam (pictured above) located just upstream from the city before starting their journey and to wear life jackets.

According to the website SnoFlo.org, as of June 10, Flaming Gorge Reservoir was at 109% of its normal water capacity with Fontelle Reservoir at 96% of normal capacity.