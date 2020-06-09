Green River Clean Up Week starts up this Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — The Green River Clean Up and Green Up week will kick off this coming Saturday, June 13. But the Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding cleanup volunteers that pick-up bags and gloves are available now at the Chamber office on West Flaming Gorge Way.

Volunteer signups for the cleanup campaign are still being accepted.

The full event will take place from Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, June 20. More event and signup information is available at www.GreenRiverChamber.com.